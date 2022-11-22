Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 1,325 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $334.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.53.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.