Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 33,617 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

