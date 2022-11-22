Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,061 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $49,695,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $18,691,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $15,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

