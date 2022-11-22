Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,643 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.34% of Theravance Biopharma worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 26.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 176,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 118.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,958 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 4.2 %

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $699.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

