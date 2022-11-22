Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 14,952 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,114,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,369,000.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.96. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.