Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 29,883 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 447.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NJR opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

