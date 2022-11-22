Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 899,470 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.1 %

TDOC opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $216,314. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.