Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of JinkoSolar worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JKS stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -205.77 and a beta of 0.64. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

JinkoSolar Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.