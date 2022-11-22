Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

