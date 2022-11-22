Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4,381.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,303 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,718 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

