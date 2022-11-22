Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.73 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 216.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,848 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 555.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $335.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 68,268 shares of company stock worth $4,476,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

