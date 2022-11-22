Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.76 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $206,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,443 shares of company stock worth $1,436,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

