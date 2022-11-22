Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.