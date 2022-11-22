Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,006 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,910,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9,239.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 957,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 946,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

