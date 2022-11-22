Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 490,570 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

