Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.11% of ImmunityBio worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $146,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 94.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 50.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 2.1 %

About ImmunityBio

IBRX opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

