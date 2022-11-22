Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,308,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 90,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

