Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

