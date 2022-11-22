Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.13% of Phreesia worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 520,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Trading Down 4.5 %

Phreesia stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.71. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Phreesia Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

