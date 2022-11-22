Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 1,346 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

