Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 14,768 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.53% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.