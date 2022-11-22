Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 14,768 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.53% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ICPT opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
