Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 1,587 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 55,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 69.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 98,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 151,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

