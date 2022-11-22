Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS QUAL opened at $116.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.41.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.