Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 568 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $201.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

