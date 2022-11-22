Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 337,139 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 337,139 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 338,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,948,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 1,588,993 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Price Performance

Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

