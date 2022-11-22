Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 5,207 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company's stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

