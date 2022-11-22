Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 5,572 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.07% of 360 DigiTech worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

