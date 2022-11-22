Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 698 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after buying an additional 686,655 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DaVita by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

