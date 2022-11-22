Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 71,301 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,301 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

