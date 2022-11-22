Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 89,842 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,842 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,809,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,655,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

