Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,162 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.