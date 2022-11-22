Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
