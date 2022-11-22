PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.48

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.74. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 213,409 shares changing hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.