Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Price Target Increased to GBX 630 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 630 ($7.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYTCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Playtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Investec raised shares of Playtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Price Performance

Playtech stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. Playtech has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.