POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Jonathan R. Goodman Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About POINT Biopharma Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

