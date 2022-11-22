POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Jonathan R. Goodman Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
