Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,681,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

