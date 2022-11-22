Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$38.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PWCDF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $24.60 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

