PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $22.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

