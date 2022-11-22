PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.
PowerSchool Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PWSC stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $22.53.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
