Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

