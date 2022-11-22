PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,408.79

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,408.79 ($16.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,240 ($14.66). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($14.90), with a volume of 2,505 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($18.92) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.65) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,297.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,408.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33. The company has a market capitalization of £535.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

