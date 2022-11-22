Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.85

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.39. Prada shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 1,210 shares traded.
Prada Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.
Prada Company Profile
Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prada (PRDSF)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.