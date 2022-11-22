Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.76. Precipio shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 11,866 shares changing hands.

Precipio Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Get Precipio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.