Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

About Preferred Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

