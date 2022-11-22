Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.
Preferred Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ PFBC opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
