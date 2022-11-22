Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,393 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

MRO opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.