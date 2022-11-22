Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 243,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

