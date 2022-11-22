Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 917,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,590 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $19,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 248.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE EPRT opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.21%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

