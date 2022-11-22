Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EFA opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

