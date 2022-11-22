Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.