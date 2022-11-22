Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

