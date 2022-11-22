Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $20,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 85,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 205.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,357 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 818,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $303,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 35.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

