Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.92 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.